Floyd County Sheriff's Department responds to deadly wreck

GREENVILLE, IN (WAVE) - Police are investigating a deadly accident on U.S. Highway 150 in Greenville.

According to the Floyd County Sheriff's office, the call came in around 7:30 a.m. of a wreck on Highway 150 near State Road 335.

Once on scene, crews found a single vehicle accident and one person dead at the scene.

This story will be updated.

