TARC's new Southwest routes begin Monday

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Starting Monday, folks in the Pleasure Ridge Park area will see more frequent TARC buses.

A new route that connects with other TARC routes will be running near Dixie Highway so transferring for customers in the area will be a complete process. This way riders can travel by TARC to locations like Riverport as well as JCTC’s Southwest campus without worrying about the last mile.

The new route and operations are funded by the Federal Congestion Mitigation Air Quality Funds authorized by state officials earlier this year in 2017. The $2.5 million will go into monitoring the services rendered to Southwest Louisville to ensure the route stays operational even after the three-year funding runs out.

During the upcoming holiday season, TARC said it will consider adding limited weekend services for those who are working the seasonal holiday positions at Riverport based on employment numbers and available resources.

You can check out the new TARC route map here along with the estimated service times by clicking here.

