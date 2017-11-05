I-265 reopened after roadway was shutdown by police investigatio - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

I-265 reopened after roadway was shutdown by police investigation

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Parts of Interstate 265 northbound and southbound were closed in Indiana and Kentucky, police said. 

As of 12:29 p.m. the southbound lanes were back open according to an LMPD tweet. 

An LMPD spokesperson issued the following statement Sunday morning.

I-265N is closed at US 42. I-265S is closed from Indiana into KY. No timeframe yet on when it’ll reopen. We will update as more info becomes available. 

The closure area includes the Lewis & Clark Bridge.

TRIMARC cameras appear to show a robot similar to those used by the LMPD Bomb Squad investigating a white truck.

This story will be updated.

