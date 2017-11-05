Jaguars deactivate RB Fournette for violating team rule

By MARK LONG
AP Sports Writer
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - The Jacksonville Jaguars have deactivated running back Leonard Fournette for Sunday's game against Cincinnati for violating a team rule.
The Jaguars (4-3) made the surprising announcement 90 minutes before kickoff. It's unclear what Fournette did to draw coach Doug Marrone's punishment.
"Leonard Fournette is not playing in today's game due to an infraction of a team rule," Marrone said in a statement. "This has been addressed internally and further details will not be made public."
Fournette leads the team with 596 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He missed Jacksonville's last game, two weeks ago at Indianapolis, because of a sprained right ankle, but he practiced all week and had been scheduled to return against the Bengals.
He needed one touchdown to become the first player in NFL history to score in his first seven games. He can still set the record next week against the Los Angeles Chargers and former Jaguars coach Gus Bradley.
Chris Ivory will start in Fournette's place and will share the load with T.J. Yeldon.
The Jaguars also will be without right guard A.J. Cann because of a triceps injury. Center Brandon Linder, returning from a three-week absence because of illness, will replace Cann at guard. Backup center Tyler Shatley will start his fourth consecutive game.
