Fournette, Hill out of Jags-Bengals, Ertz out for Eagles

(AP Photo/John Raoux, File). FILE - In this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette, right, runs past Los Angeles Rams linebacker Alec Ogletree (52) on his way to a 75-yard touchdown during the first half ...

By The Associated Press



Jacksonville Jaguars running back Leonard Fournette won't be playing Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Other key inactives around the league include Eagles tight end Zach Ertz and Bengals running back Jeremy Hill.

In a surprise move, the Jaguars announced 90 minutes before the opening kickoff that Fournette had been deactivated.

"Leonard Fournette is not playing in today's game due to an infraction of a team rule," Jaguars coach Doug Marrone said in a statement. "This has been addressed internally and further details will not be made public."

Fournette leads the team with 596 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. He missed Jacksonville's last game at Indianapolis because of a sprained right ankle, but he practiced all week and had been scheduled to return.

He needed one touchdown to become the first player in NFL history to score in his first seven games. He can still set the record next week against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Chris Ivory will start in Fournette's place and will share the load with T.J. Yeldon.

Fournette won't be the only notable running back missing from the Jaguars-Bengals game. The Bengals have listed Jeremy Hill as inactive.

The Bengals also will be missing kicker Randy Bullock for Sunday's game. They signed Marshall Koehn to handle the kicking duties against Jacksonville.

Another surprising name on the list of inactive players is Eagles tight end Zach Ertz, who had been listed as questionable all week due to a hamstring injury. Ertz leads all NFL tight ends with six touchdowns.

New Eagles running back Jay Ajayi is active for Sunday's game after getting acquired from the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston is active for the Buccaneers' game in New Orleans after being listed as questionable Friday with a shoulder injury.

Titans wide receiver Corey Davis is active for the first time since aggravating a hamstring Sept. 17 against Jacksonville. Davis was the No. 5 overall pick in the 2017 draft.

The Titans will be missing left guard Quinton Spain, who has turf toe. Brian Schwenke is replacing him in the starting lineup for the Titans' game with the Baltimore Ravens.

___

ATLANTA-CAROLINA

Falcons: WR Nick Williams, WR Marvin Hall, CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson, LB Duke Riley, LB Sean Weatherspoon, G Sean Harlow, OT Austin Pasztor.

Panthers: C Ryan Kalil, OT John Theus, RB Fozzy Whittaker, QB Garrett Gilbert, CB LaDarius Gunter, DE Bryan Cox Jr. and LB Andrew Gachkar.

___

TAMPA BAY-NEW ORLEANS

Buccaneers: CB Brent Grimes (shoulder), CB Deji Olatoye, DE Darryl Tapp, T Leonard Wester, C Joe Hawley, TE Antony Auclair, DT Sealver Siliga.

Saints: G Larry Warford (abdomen), S Rafael Bush, WR Austin Carr, C Cameron Tom, DE Al-Quadin Muhammad, DT John Hughes, QB Taysom Hill.

___

BALTIMORE-TENNESSEE

Ravens: WR Michael Campanaro, RB Terrance West, S Chuck Clark, OLB Tim Williams, G Maurquice Shakir, TE Nick Boyle, DE Bronson Kaufusi.

Titans: QB Brandon Weeden, WR Darius Jennings, CB Kalan Reed, DB Curtis Riley, LB Nate Palmer, LG Quinton Spain, DE David King.

___

DENVER-PHILADELPHIA

Eagles: TE Zach Ertz, CB Ronald Darby, WR Shelton Gibson, OL Taylor Hart, DE Steven Means, DT Elijah Qualls, QB Nate Sudfeld.

Broncos: QB Paxton Lynch, RB De'Angelo Henderson, LB Todd Davis, DE DeMarcus Walker, T Donald Stephenson, WR Jordan Taylor.

LOS ANGELES RAMS-NEW YORK GIANTS

Rams: QB Brandon Allen, S Isaiah Johnson, RB Justin Davis, OLB Ejuan Price, OT Andrew Donnal, OT Cornelius Lucas, WR Michael Thomas

Giants: LB Jonathan Casillas, LB B.J. Goodson, OL Justin Pugh, DE Olivier Vernon, DE Kerry Wynn, CB Donte Deayon, QB Davis Webb

___

INDIANAPOLIS-HOUSTON

Colts: CB Vontae Davis, CB Quincy Wilson, RB Matt Jones, OLB Josh Perry, OLB John Simon, G Isaiah Williams, C Dillon Day.

Texans: QB Matt McGloin, WR Braxton Miller, CB Treston Decoud, ILB Dylan Cole, G Kyle Fuller, DE Joel Heath, OLB Ufomba Kamalu.

___

CINCINNATI-JACKSONVILLE

Bengals: K Randy Bullock, WR John Ross, RB Jeremy Hill, LB Kevin Minter, OL Alex Redmond, OL Christian Westerman, WR Tyler Boyd.

Jaguars: WR Jalen Strong, CB Tyler Patmon, RB Leonard Fournette, OG A.J. Cann, OL Josh Walker, OL William Poehls, DL Sheldon Day.

___

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.