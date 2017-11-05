Eagles seek to continue surge against slumping Broncos

By The Associated Press
The Philadelphia Eagles seek their seventh straight victory and the Denver Broncos try to avoid their fourth straight loss in perhaps the most intriguing early game on the NFL's Sunday schedule.
Denver quarterback Brock Osweiler replaces Trevor Siemian. Osweiler made seven starts for Denver two years ago but struggled with the Houston Texans last season.
In other early-afternoon action, the Colts travel to Houston as the Texans adjust to life without injured quarterback Deshaun Watson
In the NFC South, the Falcons finally play a division foe taking on the Panthers without traded receiver Kelvin Benjamin.
Other early games include Baltimore at Tennessee, Tampa Bay at New Orleans, the Los Angeles Rams at the New York Giants and Cincinnati at Jacksonville.
___
For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remainMore >>
Drones are changing how police carry out everyday tasks and bringing air surveillance to departments with limited budgets, but obstacles remainMore >>
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroomMore >>
Surveillance video shows an ex-con suspected of killing a University of Utah student from China casually walking through a downtown Salt Lake City library before being cornered by security in a bathroomMore >>
Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
Authorities in Los Angeles and New York say they have opened new investigations into Harvey WeinsteinMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terroristsMore >>
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions is expressing confidence in the ability of the justice system to prosecute terroristsMore >>
House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeownersMore >>
House Republicans unveil a tax cut plan that would slash the rate for businesses and also lower taxes for most Americans. But it would limit a cherished deduction for homeownersMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
CIA release of bin Laden files renews interest in Iran's support of network leading up to Sept. 11 terror attacksMore >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
Everyone in Los Angeles knew, this was the Dodgers' year. And then it wasn't. The boys in blue, who had the best record in Major League Baseball, never threatened in a Game 7 World Series loss to the Houston Astros.More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
George Springer and the Houston Astros rocketed to the top of the baseball galaxy, winning the first World Series championship in franchise history by romping past the Los Angeles Dodgers 5-1 in Game 7More >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>
Authorities say the suspect in a deadly truck rampage was inspired by the Islamic State group's online videos and plotted his New York City attack for two monthsMore >>