More than 20 dead in Texas church shooting, gunman identified

Local news outlets report that several people have been shot at a Baptist Church in South Texas.

A local sheriff says a man walked into a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, Texas, and started shooting, leaving multiple people dead.

(RNN) - A gunman is dead after opening fire at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, TX, outside San Antonio on Sunday.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt Jr confirmed to CNN more than 20 were killed. Reports also say as many as 10 to 30 were wounded.

The gunman is reported to be Devin Kelley, 26, from Comal County, which is northeast of San Antonio, according to multiple news outlets including the Associated Press. The Wilson County sheriff, where the church is located, has not confirmed the name, but a news conference is imminent.

Law enforcement officials are going through the shooter's social media accounts. A recent post by Kelley shows an AR-15 semiautomatic weapon.

Three county commissioners have put the death toll at least 20. Two commissioners - Paul Phiel and Larry Wiley - confirmed that number to MySanAntonio.com and another, Albert Gamez, told CNN he had been told that as well. Wilson County News editor Nannett Kilbey-Smith also confirmed that number to CNN.

One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN. Neither the pastor nor his wife were at the church at the time of the shooting.

Another congregant who was not at church told AP that his cousin, who was pregnant with her fourth child, was killed in the massacre. Another of his cousins was also shot, but he did not know how that cousin was doing.

Families in tears wait to see if their family and friends are safe. Praying for the safety of all those involved. pic.twitter.com/yjzK7lZJ1S — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

The shooter was confirmed dead by KSAT citing police and sheriff sources.

Witnesses described a shooter opening fire during the church service followed by a brief vehicle chase by police. It is not known whether police shot the gunman or if he killed himself.

The shooting began around 11:30 a.m., about 30 minutes into the service.

People are gathering at the Community Building learning what they can about their family and friends. Heartbreaking news and tears. pic.twitter.com/Rj55JKtTmG — Max Massey (@MaxMasseyTV) November 5, 2017

Carrie Matula, who works at a nearby store, told MSNBC the shooting is "devastating."

"We are hearing names of the victims, and it's devastating," Matula said. "It's asinine. There's no reason for it."

Helicopters were on scene to transport wounded to nearby hospitals. At least six people were transported to a hospital in San Antonio.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tweeted that prayers are with the victims of the "evil act." Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) tweeted "keeping all harmed in Sutherland Springs in our prayers."

Our prayers are with all who were harmed by this evil act. Our thanks to law enforcement for their response. More details from DPS soon. https://t.co/KMCRmOPkiM — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) November 5, 2017

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

President Donald Trump also tweeted from Japan where just began a lengthy trip to several Asian countries that he is monitoring the situation.

Sutherland Springs has a population of about 600 people and is located 34 miles east of San Antonio. The church records its services and posts the videos to YouTube. It is not known if the shooting was captured on camera.

