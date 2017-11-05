Correction: Church Shooting-Texas story - wave3.com-Louisville News, Weather & Sports

Correction: Church Shooting-Texas story

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - In a story Nov. 6 about a mass shooting at a Texas church, The Associated Press, relying on a family member, reported erroneously that a victim was eight months pregnant. Relatives now say she was due in April.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly