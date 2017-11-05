Sheriff: Multiple deaths in shooting at Texas church

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) - A man opened fire inside of a church in a small South Texas community on Sunday, killing multiple people and wounding others before being "taken down," authorities said.
The Wilson County News quoted Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackett on the casualties and that the shooter was now dead.
It was not immediately clear if the church was holding services at the time of the shooting.
A sheriff's department dispatcher said everyone was at the scene and unavailable to comment.
KSAT showed video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter arriving to transport victims to hospitals.
Sutherland Springs is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
