Surveillance video shows moments before man was shot and killed in New Albany

NEW ALBANY, IN (WAVE) - The New Albany Police Department have identified a man killed in a shooting overnight.

NAPD said Eddie "Benard" Hamilton, 33, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest just after 1 a.m. Sunday and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The incident happened in the area of Charlestown Road near Old Ford Road.

Police were first called to the scene on a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they found Hamilton outside, across the street from the Marathon station.

WAVE3 News obtained surveillance video from the gas station. The video shows a man walking around the Marathon gas station around 1 a.m. Sunday. Family said it's Hamilton.

In the video, a car pulls up and the same man walks around the car a few times before he sprints away. The man then runs across Charlestown Road towards the Longstreet apartments. Someone chases after him. A faint figure is also seen running towards the apartments and that's when a spark is seen.

Hamilton’s family watched the surveillance video as well. They were devastated by what they saw. They believe the spark is gunfire.

"This is a shocker to me...I don't understand," Camyron Page said.

Page lives at the Longstreet Apartments and said in the past 10 years she does not recall a shooting. She was outraged by Sunday’s violence.

"Whoever did this took someone away from their family for no reason," Page said.

NAPD Criminal Investigators and Crime Scene Techs continue to investigate this case. Police said there does not appear to be a public safety risk, however, no suspects are in custody.

Chief Todd Bailey stated in a press release, "New Albany continues to be a safe community with a very low rate of violent crime. The preliminary investigation into this case shows it to be isolated in a very safe location."

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the New Albany Police Department.

An update on the investigation is expected on Monday.

