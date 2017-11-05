Mail reported stolen in McCracken County

McCracken County deputies say people in some areas in the county should know their mail may have been tampered with.

On Sunday, November 5, a resident of Clarkline Road reported to deputies that he found mail matter dumped on his property.

Officers received the mail, sorted it and to tried to locate the owners just in case for time sensitive mail.

If you live in the following areas, your mail may have been tampered with and you’re urged to check your mail daily in order to avoid being victimized:

Houser Road

Krebs Station Road

Clarkline Road

Old Mayfield Road

Old U.S. Highway 45.

If residents believe their mail may have been taken, contact the McCracken County Sheriff's Department.

Contact them to see if they have your mail, to report your mail was stolen, or to report your mail having been tampered with.

