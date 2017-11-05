Louisville to get visit from Vatican in December

The city of Louisville will be getting a visitor from the Vatican this December.

That's the word coming from Archbishop Joseph Kurtz at St. Martin of Porres Catholic Church this morning.

Cardinal Peter Turkson will be visiting Louisville the weekend of December 8th as part of the Archdiocese of Louisville's Black Catholic Congress.

Cardinal Turkson, who is from Ghana, heads the Vatican Dicastery on Integral Human Development. Turkson also leads the Vatican’s teaching and advocacy efforts regarding issues relating to justice and peace, global solidarity and economic inequality.

The 4th Archdiocesan Black Catholic Congress will be held Saturday, Dec. 9 in Louisville.