Suspect accused of killing Muhlenberg Co. man found.

The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
Cardinal Peter Turkson will be visiting Louisville the weekend of December 8th as part of the Archdiocese of Louisville's Black Catholic Congress.More >>
Cardinal Peter Turkson will be visiting Louisville the weekend of December 8th as part of the Archdiocese of Louisville's Black Catholic Congress.More >>
The New Albany Police Department have identified a man killed in a shooting overnight.More >>
The New Albany Police Department have identified a man killed in a shooting overnight.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
Senator Rand Paul was assaulted at his home on Friday afternoon, according to a release from Kentucky State Police.More >>
Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover has stepped down.More >>
Kentucky House Speaker Jeff Hoover has stepped down.More >>