Woman's eyes swollen shut, involved in rollover crash in Graves Co., KY

The pumpkin smash is part of animal enrichment, an important part of animal husbandry, the Louisville Zoo said.More >>
The pumpkin smash is part of animal enrichment, an important part of animal husbandry, the Louisville Zoo said.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.More >>
Police are responding to a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
Police are responding to a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
The WAVE 3 News Storm Tracking Team is proud to announce a full-featured and rebuilt weather app for Apple and Android devices.More >>
Cardinal Peter Turkson will be visiting Louisville the weekend of December 8th as part of the Archdiocese of Louisville's Black Catholic Congress.More >>
Cardinal Peter Turkson will be visiting Louisville the weekend of December 8th as part of the Archdiocese of Louisville's Black Catholic Congress.More >>