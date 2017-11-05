15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 15-year-old was taken into custody in connection the murder of a man in Cherokee Triangle neighborhood.

The shooting happened as the man was walking with his wife in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.

Smiley said the victim was shot at least once and died at the scene.

According to police, the victim was in the neighborhood visiting family. He was walking with his wife when they encountered at least two people and there was some type of altercation.



Neighbors said they heard several shots fired.



A weapon was recovered at the scene.

Police are still searching for a second suspect. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

