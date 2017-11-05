Police recover weapon possibly used in Cherokee Triangle shooting

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police responded to a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue on Sunday night.

A weapon was recovered at the scene.

MetroSafe confirmed the call came in just before 8 p.m.

Once at the scene, crews found one person dead. No information was immediately available about the victim.

Details about suspects or motives also were unavailable.

