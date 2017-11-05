Police respond to deadly shooting in Cherokee Triangle

One person was shot to death in the Cherokee Triangle on Sunday night. (Source: Jobina Fortson/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a deadly shooting in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in just before 8:00 p.m.

Once on scene, crews found one person dead.

