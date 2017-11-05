Police respond to shooting in Park Hill

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are responding to a shooting in the Park Hill neighborhood.

Metrosafe confirms the call call came in at 8:18 p.m., of a shooting at 11th and Hill Streets.

Once on scene, crews found one person.

The extent of that person's condition or any suspect information is unknown at this time.

WAVE 3 News has a crew en route and will update this story when more information becomes available.

