Smashing pumpkins at the Louisville Zoo

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Animals from the Louisville Zoo had a Halloween party Saturday morning. Animals ate and smashed pumpkins at the event.

The pumpkin smash is part of animal enrichment, an important part of animal husbandry, the Louisville Zoo said.

While the event was branded as a Halloween party for the animals, the pumpkin smashing promotes expression of natural behavior.

Zoo employees decorated the grounds with hundreds of pumpkins for the event. Participating animals included the orangutans, Sumatran tigers, bears, gorillas, Amur tigers and elephants.

