Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

One person was shot to death 44th Street and Elliott Avenue on Sunday night. (Source; Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of a man who was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood has been released.

Michael David, 37, was shot multiple times in his home in the 4400 block of Elliott Avenue on Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Anthony Wight.

David was pronounced dead at the scene.

No suspect information has been released.

The LMPD Homicide Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

