Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

A former Fern Creek High School student was taken into custody after police said he brought a weapon on school property.More >>
A former Fern Creek High School student was taken into custody after police said he brought a weapon on school property.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly breaking into several stores -- including the same one on four different occasions -- and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes, as well as cash and merchandise.More >>
A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly breaking into several stores -- including the same one on four different occasions -- and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes, as well as cash and merchandise.More >>
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.More >>
Two men have been arrested after firing shots in the parking lot of a convenience store at a car that had just pulled in..More >>
Two men have been arrested after firing shots in the parking lot of a convenience store at a car that had just pulled in..More >>
A new app is taking over, with millions of teenagers downloading it right now - clicking away and complimenting.More >>
A new app is taking over, with millions of teenagers downloading it right now - clicking away and complimenting.More >>