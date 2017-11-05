One killed in Shawnee shooting

One person was shot to death 44th Street and Elliott Avenue on Sunday night. (Source; Steven Richard/WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Police are on the scene of a deadly shooting in the Shawnee neighborhood.

Louisville Metro Police Department spokesperson Alicia Smiley reported that the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

Metrosafe confirms the call came in at 9:35 p.m. of a shooting near 44th Street and Elliott Avenue.

Once on scene, crews found one person dead.

