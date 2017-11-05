1 house, 2 homicides -- Questions linger following undercover look

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Fatal shots were fired into a birthday party crowd. Three people were hit. Two would not see another birthday.

"I don't know where he came from; he just popped up," Tamarra Stott said of the shooter.

One of the victims was Stott’s cousin, LaShay Dorsey. The other was Andre Mosley.

"He sat there and told us ‘I'm 48. I don't wanna die. I don't wanna die,’" Stott said of Mosley.

The double homicide happened at 2608 Kentucky Street, half a block away from an elementary school, on Aug. 9, 2016, during Clarence Woods' 60th birthday party.

Woods has years worth of drug charges, dismissals, convictions and breaks - like getting shock probated just months into a five-year prison sentence for cocaine trafficking. He was locked back up a month later for a probation violation.

In 2013, Metro police served a search warrant at 2608 Kentucky Street and found a large amount of marijuana and a large amount of cash, and arrested an individual who admitted to purchasing crack cocaine from Woods, also known as Pumpkin.

He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

His punishment? The clerk's office said he ended up paying a $135 fine.

When I took an undercover look at 2608 Kentucky in 2014, I recorded people of all ages coming to the door, spending a couple minutes inside, then leaving, as many as 20 people an hour. There were so many people, they often formed lines passing each other coming and going. They came by car, by bike and by foot all hours of the day.

"The proof's in the video right there," LMPD Major Bill Kristofeck said when he looked at that video.

He said there's no question that scores of people coming and going after a couple minutes inside are buying drugs.

Since then, Woods posted a $10,000 bond for the release of one of the 11 co-defendants in a seven-count cocaine trafficking criminal syndicate indictment. One of the other defendants in that case was Wathanial "James" Woods, who was later charged with murder in the death of Louisville Metro Police Department officer Nick Rodman.

"So you're not selling any drugs?" I asked Clarence Woods.

"No I'm not selling any drugs," he answered. "I wish you'd stop that. This is so embarrassing man."

After multiple calls to our newsroom alleging Woods was selling drugs again and that no one was doing anything about it, I went undercover.

Again, 2608 Kentucky Street was busy.

Every day I watched, several people per hour were coming and going after spending a minute or two inside.

They came on foot or by car. Some had drivers waiting. Sometimes waiting cars stacked up in the street. People passed each other coming and going.

At times, Woods could be seen counting cash. Hand-to-hand transactions could be seen, too, in front of the home and out on the street.

When Woods was not home, some people waited for him at his locked fence. I asked him to explain that activity.

"Ain’t no people coming and going," Woods said. “You can't show me where no people are coming and going out of my yard. You cannot show me that."

"Going right up here, yeah," I said.

"No, you can't do that," he said.

"In fact, they're waiting until you get home in many cases, too," I said.

"Who is?" Woods said.

"I don’t know who they are," I said.

"John Boel, that's bull---- man, that's just bull----," Woods said.

"The double homicide here in 2016, what can you tell me about that?" I asked. "Was that drug related?"

"No, I guess it was mistaken identity," Woods said. "They killed my niece. She didn't do anything. And another dude. No, didn't have nothing to do with no drugs."

LMPD declined to do an interview with us about Woods, or the investigation of the double homicide at that residence, which is still unsolved.

A spokesman said LMPD responded to two disturbance calls at that address in October.

