WEDNESDAY AT 11: 1 house, 2 homicides -- More questions after undercover look

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - In August 2016, three people were shot and two of them died at 2608 West Kentucky Street, which is half a block away from Brandeis Elementary School. The surprise shooting came at a surprise 60th birthday party for Clarence Woods.

The crime is still unsolved. The angle on all the news coverage at the time? Why would someone target 2608 Kentucky Street?

Clarence Woods has years worth of drug charges, dismissals, convictions and breaks. He was shock probated just five months into a five-year sentence for cocaine trafficking. He was locked back up a month later for a probation violation.

In 2013, LMPD served a search warrant at 2608 Kentucky Street and found a "large amount of marijuana, large amount of cash, and arrested an individual who admitted to purchasing crack cocaine from Pumpkin, also known as Clarence Woods."

He was charged with trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. His punishment? The court clerk's office says he ended up paying a $135 fine.

That's when WAVE 3 News got involved. In late 2013, our newsroom received calls from angry people saying 2608 Kentucky Street was the busiest illegal drug house in the city.

When I took an undercover look, I recorded people of all ages coming to the door, spending a couple minutes inside, then leaving. As many as 20 people an hour, so many that they often formed lines and passed each other coming and going. They came by car, by foot and by bike all hours of the day.

"The proof's in the video right there," LMPD Major Bill Kristofeck said as he watched our video. He said there is no question that scores of people coming and going after a minute or two inside were buying drugs.

Since then, Woods posted a $10,000 cash bond for the release of one of the 11 co-defendants in a seven-count indictment alleging a cocaine trafficking criminal syndicate. One of the co-defendants in that case is Wathaniel Woods, who would later be charged with murder in the death of a Louisville police officer.

And now, more calls to our newsroom are alleging Woods is still selling drugs in that residence half a block away from a school and no one is doing anything about it.

So WAVE 3 News spent days watching and recording what's going on. Then we walked up with a camera and asked Clarence Woods to explain it. We also asked him if drugs could explain the double homicide at his birthday party. You'll see what we recorded, and what he has to say about it, Wednesday on WAVE 3 News at 11 p.m.

