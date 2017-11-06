Sports Minute: Here is the latest Kentucky sports news from The Associated Press

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) - With A.J. Green and Jalen Ramsey ejected for fighting, Jaydon Mickens delivered the knockout blow by returning a punt 63 yards for a touchdown, helping the Jacksonville Jaguars beat the Cincinnati Bengals 23-7 Sunday. Bengals starting right tackle Jake Fisher was taken to a local hospital with an undisclosed illness. Running back Jeremy Hill, who started the first seven games, was scratched because of an ankle injury. Hill was not on the injury report all week.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Marcus Mariota threw for 218 yards and two touchdowns, and the Tennessee Titans beat the Baltimore Ravens 23-20 for their third straight victory. Derrick Henry ran for a TD. Safety Kevin Byard also intercepted two passes, giving the second-year pro five picks over his past two games. The Titans also sacked Joe Flacco twice and scored 13 points off Byard's first interception and a shanked punt to stay atop the AFC South.

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Brook Lopez scored 21 points, Brandon Ingram added 20 and the Los Angeles Lakers blew most of a 22-point lead before hanging on for their third victory in four games, 107-102 over the Memphis Grizzlies. Tyreke Evans scored 26 points and Mike Conley added 11 of his 23 in the fourth quarter for the Grizzlies.

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado Avalanche finally traded Matt Duchene, sending him to the Ottawa Senators in a pair of deals that included Kyle Turris going the Nashville Predators. The Avalanche and Senators announced the trades after Duchene left Colorado's game at the New York Islanders midway through the first period.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) - The timing was perfect for Kevin Harvick's first NASCAR Cup Series victory at Texas. So was his winning pass. Harvick went around the outside of Martin Truex Junior for the lead with 10 laps to go, then stayed in front the rest of the way Sunday to earn his championship shot in NASCAR's season finale.

