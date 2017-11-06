3 injured in 4 vehicle crash on I-265 in Louisville; lanes blocked

The cause of the crash is under investigation. (Source: TRIMARC)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – Three people were injured in a four vehicle crash on Interstate 265, according to MetroSafe.

The crash happened in the northbound lanes of I-265, near Wolf Pen Branch, around 8:15 a.m. Monday.

Three patients were taken to area hospitals. The extent of their injuries has not been released.

Traffic has been shut down in the area. Drivers in the area should expect delays.

