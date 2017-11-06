Man accused of stealing car, taking in movie in Georgia

MORROW, Ga. (AP) - Authorities say a man accused of stealing a Maserati and driving it to a movie theater in Georgia has been arrested.
The Clayton County Sheriff's Office told news outlets Friday that 41-year-old Keithrick Williams is accused of driving the vehicle to an AMC theater in Morrow and parking it while he watched a movie.
A Facebook post from the sheriff's office says a deputy spotted the vehicle and radioed in for more deputies to join him.
Authorities say Williams emerged from the theater and got into the car.
He was arrested Thursday. Jail records show he was charged with theft by receiving stolen property and possessing a weapon during a crime. It's unclear if Williams has a lawyer.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
