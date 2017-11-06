Popular kids app deemed dangerous by safety experts

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A new app is taking over, with millions of teenagers downloading it right now - clicking away and complimenting.



The To Be Honest app claims to spread positivity, with kids even calling it an ego-booster, but safety experts say it’s dangerous.



According to New York Magazine,10,000 poll questions are submitted every day, and only one percent of those actually make it on the app, so it's heavily monitored.



Moderators for TBH say they approve the questions ahead of time, so the content stays positive.



If your child receives a nod from another classmate, they receive what's called a gem, or a token of validation.

Smartsocial.com monitors the safety of online sites and puts this app in its "red zone” calling it unsafe.



Kids can't use the app unless they allow it to access their location and contact list. There's also no verification process, so anyone can sign up, posing as a child, at any school.



Safety experts say the app can also be used for cyberbullying.



A new feature lets users anonymously send messages to each other that aren't always monitored.



If your child has an Android phone you can download the app Google link. It lets you control everything on your child's phone, from yours.



You may notice your child checking this app constantly, looking for validation.



To fight this, experts say try enabling the gray-scale feature, which will make everything black and white. Apps like this aren't as interesting when they're not in color.



Also, have your kids use the stopping-rule. Set a timer on their phone, so they can't check the app, and others like it, all day.



