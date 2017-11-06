2 charged with attempted murder after firing on car

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - Two men have been after arrested firing shots in the parking lot of a convenience store on a car that had just pulled in.

Louisville Metro police arrested Nathaniel Blake Stewart, 21, and Michael Andrew Bailey, 19, both of Louisville, are charged with attempted murder and receiving a stolen firearm. Stewart is also charged with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.

Police say when a driver pulled into the parking lot of the Circle K at 9901 La Grange Road around 4:50 a.m. November 4, the driver saw Stewart and Bailey. The driver said Stewart reached into a car, pulled out a gun and fired it multiple times. Several rounds hit the passenger side of the victim's car.

Stewart and Bailey drove off after the shooting but were found in minutes by LMPD officers at Copper Creek Drive and Whipps Mill Road. The gun used was found inside the car. It had been reported stolen in St. Matthews.

Both men were booked into Louisville Metro Corrections. Bond for Stewart was set at $50,000 cash and $25,000 cahs for Bailey.

