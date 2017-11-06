Former Casey Anthony lawyer is convicted in NY drug case

NEW YORK (AP) - A disbarred lawyer who once represented Casey Anthony has been convicted of conspiring to fly a plane filled with $13 million worth of cocaine from Ecuador to Honduras.
The office of U.S. Attorney Robert L. Capers says Todd Macaluso was found guilty last Friday in Brooklyn of international cocaine distribution conspiracy.
He could get 10 years to life in prison when he's sentenced on Feb. 16.
His lawyer, Michael Gold, tells the Daily News that Macaluso "looks forward to being vindicated in future proceedings."
Macaluso was on Anthony's defense team between 2009 and 2010. In 2011, Anthony was acquitted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee, in a high-profile Florida case.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
