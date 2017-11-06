McConnell: Paul's absence another possible challenge for GOP

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell says fellow Sen. Rand Paul's absence while recovering from an assault in which his neighbor is charged creates another challenge in what's become a daily "Maalox moment" while trying to keep together his slim Republican majority.
McConnell on Monday wished his fellow Kentuckian a speedy recovery from the attack Friday that left Paul with five broken ribs.
It's unclear when Paul will return to work.
McConnell told reporters in Kentucky "it's potentially a challenge" any time a Republican senator is absent from the Senate. He acknowledged that his 52-member majority caucus isn't "always totally in lockstep."
McConnell said he plans to talk with Paul later Monday.
Police in Bowling Green, Kentucky, arrested one of the senator's neighbors who is accused of tackling him from behind at Paul's home.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
