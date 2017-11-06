Michigan State's Bridges tops AP preseason All-America team

By AARON BEARD

AP Basketball Writer

Michigan State's Miles Bridges headlines The Associated Press preseason All-America team.

The 6-foot-7 sophomore was the leading vote-getter with 61 votes from the 65-member national media panel that selects the weekly AP Top 25 poll. That was 14 more than Notre Dame senior Bonzie Colson, the preseason Atlantic Coast Conference player of the year and the No. 2 vote-getter.

Arizona junior Allonzo Trier received 39 votes, Villanova junior Jalen Brunson received 33 and Missouri freshman Michael Porter Jr. had 30 votes to round out the rest of the five-man team released Monday.

Porter is the fifth freshman to make the team, the first since LSU's Ben Simmons two seasons ago.

North Carolina senior Joel Berry II - last year's Most Outstanding Player at the Final Four - fell short of the team with 25 votes.

