Police: Suspect used hammer, bricks to rob stores of cigarettes, cash

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - A Louisville man was arrested for allegedly breaking into several stores -- including the same one on four different occasions -- and stealing hundreds of dollars worth of cigarettes, as well as cash and merchandise.

Norman Lewis Brown, 55, faces six counts of third-degree burglary in connection with the crimes. Below is a list of the offenses included in Brown's arrest report:

+ Sept. 25: Brown allegedly used a hammer to break the front glass of Shorty's Food Mart at 2133 Dixie Highway and stole more than $400.

+ Oct. 19: Brown allegedly threw a brick through a window at Cash Savers at 3044 Wilson Avenue and stole cigarettes.

+ Oct. 20: Brown allegedly threw a brick through a window, again at Cash Savers, and stole cigarettes.

+ Oct. 21: Brown allegedly threw a brick through a window at Sam's Kwik Mart at 4060 Cane Run Road and stole cigarettes, T-shirts and $300 in cash.

+ Oct. 27: Brown allegedly threw a brick through a window, a third time at Cash Savers, and stole cigarettes.

+ Oct. 30: For the fourth time in less than two weeks, Brown allegedly threw a brick through a window at Cash Savers and stole cigarettes.

The police report indicated that Brown confessed to his crimes. In addition to the numerous burglary charges, he's accused of being a persistent felon and violating his probation.

Brown is being held on $30,000 bond.

