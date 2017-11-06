Former student accused of bringing gun to Fern Creek High School

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A former Fern Creek High School student was taken into custody after police said he brought a weapon on school property.

According to an arrest report, Derrick Minott Jr., 18, hid a gun on school grounds on Oct. 31 then went inside the building. Minott was found in the cafeteria of the school and asked to leave.

Once he was gone, school officials learned he may have had a firearm. The School Resource Officer reviewed surveillance video which showed Minott hid the gun in a bush then went back to the school after hours to get the gun.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

Minott was booked into Louisville Metro Department of Corrections and charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property and criminal trespassing.

Minott also has a pending case in Jefferson Circuit Court where is charged with possession of a handgun by a minor, carrying a concealed deadly weapon and complicity to robbery.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.