Man charged in robbery of person, 2nd suspect at large

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - One of two men wanted in connection with the robbery of a person for his belongings has been arrested.

>> MUGSHOTS: November 2017 Roundup

Louisville Metro police say the victim was with the two suspects riding in a stolen car when, at gunpoint, he was told by one of the men to take off his backpack and cell phone. The other suspect, Treshawn D. Porter, 21, of Louisville, told the victim to take off his belt.

The victim ran to a nearby gas station where he called police, according to Porter's arrest report. Officers said when they arrested Porter he was wearing the suspect's belt.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ Teen charged in Cherokee Triangle homicide

+ Man shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

+ 2 charged with attempted murder after firing on car

Porter is charged with one count of complicity to robbery and is being held on a $15,000 cash bond. The second man involved has not been arrested.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.