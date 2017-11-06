Man shot, killed while walking with wife identified

The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – The name of the man who was walking with his wife when he was shot and killed in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood has been released.

Jason Spencer, 30, was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll.

Spencer was pronounced dead at the scene.

PREVIOUS STORY: 15-year-old in custody in connection to Cherokee Triangle shooting



According to police, Spencer was in the neighborhood visiting family and was walking with his wife when they encountered at least two people and there was some type of altercation.

A 15-year-old boy was taken into custody in connection to the shooting. Police are searching for a second suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

Funeral arrangements for Spencer are pending.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.