Man shot, killed while walking with wife identified

Louisville Metro police say the victim was with the two suspects riding in a stolen car when he was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
Louisville Metro police say the victim was with the two suspects riding in a stolen car when he was robbed at gunpoint.More >>
The debate of raising taxes to support major renovations for a handful of schools in the district will finally rest Tuesday with a special election.More >>
The debate of raising taxes to support major renovations for a handful of schools in the district will finally rest Tuesday with a special election.More >>
According to police, the victim was in the neighborhood visiting family and was walking with his wife when they encountered at least two people and there was some type of altercation.More >>
According to police, the victim was in the neighborhood visiting family and was walking with his wife when they encountered at least two people and there was some type of altercation.More >>
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
The shooting happened in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue.More >>
A former Fern Creek High School student was taken into custody after police said he brought a weapon on school property.More >>
A former Fern Creek High School student was taken into custody after police said he brought a weapon on school property.More >>