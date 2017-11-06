Veterans get free admission to Newport Aquarium this week

Newport Aquarium and Humana are honoring men and women who have served the U.S. by offering free admission from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12.

If you're an active or retired member of the military, a disabled veteran, military reservist, or anyone who has ever served in the Armed Forces, just show your Military I.D. at the Newport Aquarium ticket window to receive your free admission.

To receive discounts you can show a Military I.D. card, VA membership or healthcare card, a state verified veteran status logo on your driver’s license or state I.D., discharge papers or any other proof of military service.

Family members can receive a military discount of $3 off adult tickets and $2 off child tickets.

