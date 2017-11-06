JCPS Mobile Registration Bus makes first stops of the season

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The JCPS Mobile Registration Bus was out and about in Louisville Monday to help kids get registered for the upcoming school year.

The first stop of this season came at Maupin Elementary School.

The Mobile Registration Bus allows all incoming kindergartners and students who are new to the district or have changed addresses to register for school.

The initial application period for enrollment in JCPS opened in October, and is open through December 15.

Future stops for the bus are:

Tuesday, Nov. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 8, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 9, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Nov. 13, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Nov. 14, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 15, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 16, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Nov. 27, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Nov. 28, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Nov. 29, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Nov. 30, 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Monday, Dec. 4, 4 to 6 p.m.

Maupin Elementary School, 1312 Catalpa Street

Tuesday, Dec. 5, 4 to 6 p.m.

George Unseld Early Childhood Education Center, 5216 Ilex Avenue

Wednesday, Dec. 6, 4 to 6 p.m.

Coleridge-Taylor Elementary, 1115 W. Chestnut Street

Thursday, Dec. 7, 4 to 6 p.m.

California Community Center, 1600 St. Catherine Street

Tuesday–Thursday, Dec. 12–14, 4 to 6 p.m.

JCPS Parent Assistance Center, Lam Building (4309 Bishop Lane)

To register on the bus, parents or guardians should bring a photo ID and another form of identification such as a utility bill, lease, house contract, paycheck stub or government-issued check.

