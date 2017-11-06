Teen suspect found shot shortly after Cherokee Triangle murder

The 15-year-old suspect was found shot at 11th and Hill streets. (Source: WAVE 3 News)

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) – A 15-year-old taken into custody in connection to the shooting death of a Louisville man was found shot shortly after the murder, according to Louisville Metro police.

Jason Spencer, 30, died after he was shot in the 1200 block of Everett Avenue around 8 p.m. on Sunday, according to Jefferson County Deputy Coroner Larry Carroll.



The 15-year-old suspect was found shot shortly after near 11th and Hill streets, according to LMPD Sgt. John Bradley.

According to police, Spencer was in the Cherokee Triangle neighborhood visiting family and was walking with his wife when they encountered the 15-year-old and a second suspect.

Bradley said robbery was the motive behind the shooting.

Police are searching for the second suspect in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.

