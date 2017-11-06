Argentina president places memorial flowers at NYC bike path

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). ADDS NAME OF MOURNER AS MARIANA DAGATTI - Mauricio Macri, President of Argentina, right, reaches out to bike attack survivor Guillermo Banchini as Marci's wife Juliana Awada, second from left, embraces Mariana Dagatti, wife of ...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Argentine President Mauricio Macri and first lady Juliana Awada visit the site of the terrorist attack on a Manhattan bike path, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in New York. Five Argentinians were among eight people killed by the terror...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, left, and Argentine President Mauricio Macri visit the site of the terrorist attack on bicyclists, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in New York. Five Argentine bicyclists were among eight people killed by t...

(AP Photo/Craig Ruttle). Mauricio Macri, President of Argentina, left, and his wife Juliana Awada prepare to place flowers on a rock wall during a tribute Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, on the same bike where five citizens from Argentina where struck and killed...

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan). Guillermo Banchini, left, a survivor of the bike path terrorist attack, speaks with Argentine President Mauricio Macri and first lady Juliana Awada at the site of the attack, Monday, Nov. 6, 2017, in New York. Five Argentinian...

By CLAUDIA TORRENS

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - The president of Argentina on Monday visited the site of last week's New York City terrorist attack where eight people died, including five Argentines, and said such tragedies unite people of good will around the world.

"We lament that we have to meet under these circumstances, but I am happy that this gives us the chance to reinforce the love and the work we do altogether," President Mauricio Macri, speaking in Spanish, told Argentine officials who attended an event to remember victims of the attack on a bike path in Manhattan.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and his wife, Chirlane McCray, stood by his side and paid tribute by placing white flowers at the path where an Uzbek citizen steered a rented truck and sped down the path toward the World Trade Center, striking cyclists and pedestrians. He was shot by a police officer after crashing the truck into a school bus.

Sayfullo Saipov, 29, survived and was arraigned Wednesday on terrorism charges.

Macri and his wife, Juliana Awada, also placed white flowers at the site and hugged Guillermo Banchini, an Argentine who survived the attack, and Mariana Dagatti, the wife of Argentine attack survivor Martin Marro.

Banchini and Marro belonged to a group of 10 friends from the Latin American country who came to the city last week to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their high school graduation. Their story of longtime friendship captivated many people, with media worldwide publishing a photo of most of them at the airport in Rosario, Argentina, looking giddy shortly before boarding their flight to the U.S.

Macri stressed the importance of nations coordinating better their fight against terrorism.

"We have to understand that this permanent aggression that we experience in the 21st century can't be confronted with tools from the 20th century," he said.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.