Browns top exec says he did not sabotage trade with Bengals

By TOM WITHERS

AP Sports Writer

BEREA, Ohio (AP) - Browns top executive Sashi Brown dismissed the idea he sabotaged the trade with Cincinnati for quarterback AJ McCarron that fell apart last week.

The teams failed to submit the proper paperwork to complete the trade before the NFL's 4 p.m. deadline, and the inability to execute the deal led to speculation that Brown intentionally scuttled the swap. Brown said that narrative "is wholly untrue."

The Browns agreed to send the Bengals second and third-round draft picks for McCarron. Brown downplayed any rift between coach Hue Jackson and the front office, saying everyone "is disappointed."

Brown doesn't believe he will lose his job because of the trade fiasco. He acknowledged the inability of his front office to draft properly and deliver Jackson a competitive roster.

The Browns are 1-23 since Brown and his group was put in charge by owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam.

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.