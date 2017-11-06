1,300 Humana employees to be laid off in 2018

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - 1,300 Humana employees' positions are going to be eliminated in early 2018, the company said.

Officials with the company confirm it's commitment to those 1,300 employees is transparency and support.

The employees are being offered career counseling for the remainder of their time at Humana, two weeks of pay for every completed year at Humana, continued insurance coverage through a severance period, outplacement services and tuition support if the employee is already enrolled in school using Humana-provided tuition reimbursement.

MORE FROM WAVE3.COM

+ AG Beshear sues pharmaceutical company amid opiod crisis

+ JCPS Mobile Registration Bus makes first stops of the season

+ Special election on tap Tuesday for West Clark Community Schools

In addition to the layoffs, more than 1,000 additional employees will be leaving as part of a Voluntary Early Retirement Program. The company says 1,150 chose to exercise that option, reducing the number of employees to be laid off.

Humana says it has 1,450 open positions and are encouraging employees facing lay offs to apply for those.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.