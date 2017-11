Yankees' Cashman was concerned with Girardi's 'connectivity'

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Oct. 8, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi gestures as he talks to an unidentified man before an American League Division Series baseball game against the Cleveland Indians, in New York.

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File). FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi talks before batting practice for Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, in Houston. The New York Y...

(Fred Thornhill/The Canadian Press via AP). FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi reacts during the sixth inning of their baseball game against the Toronto Blue Jays, in Toronto. The New York Yankees announced Th...

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File). FILE - In this Oct. 3, 2017, file photo, New York Yankees manager Joe Girardi, left, and general manager Joe Girardi chat on the field before the team's American League wild-card playoff baseball game against the Minneso...

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) - Yankees general manager Brian Cashman decided it "was time for a new voice and a fresh voice" in New York's clubhouse after concluding Joe Girardi was not the right manager for a team that has reoriented toward youth.

New York announced Oct. 26 that Girardi would not be offered a new contract, ending a 10-year run that ended when the Yankees lost Game 7 of the AL Championship Series to Houston, the eventual World Series champion.

"The issue and the concerns were," Cashman said, "ability to fully engage, communicate, connect with the playing personnel. And in saying that there might be a tough hurdle for someone that's been in that particular position as a manager for 10 years."

The GM said he doesn't have a timetable for a decision on a replacement and plans to interview candidates from both inside and outside the organization.

Cashman said he informed owner Hal Steinbrenner of his Girardi analysis on Oct. 23, two days after New York's season ended. Cashman met Girardi the next day.

"I made that recommendation based on ... some experiences that I was able to validate, whether it's directly or indirectly about the connectivity and the communication level with the players in that clubhouse," Cashman said Monday in his first comments about the decision.

New York began its transition in August 2016 when it released Alex Rodriguez and traded several veterans for prospects.

"Once that cleared out, I felt we had new opportunities to re-engage and reconnect and have channels maybe open a little bit easier," Cashman said. "When I saw that that wasn't happening to the level of I think that was necessary as we move forward, that's when the recommendation came by myself to Hal Steinbrenner."

A catcher with the Yankees from 1996-99 who won three titles, Girardi managed the Florida Marlins in 2006. He replaced Joe Torre as Yankees manager before the 2008 season and went 910-710, leading New York to the 2009 World Series title and three first-place finishes in the AL East.

Girardi was at the end of his four-year contract. The retooled Yankees went 91-71 this season, their best record since 2012, defeated Minnesota in the AL wild-card game and overcame 2-0 deficit to beat Cleveland in a five-game Division Series.

"Is there a shelf life to somebody's abilities in one particular market or not? I guess that might be the question that's really more on the table than anything else," Cashman said.

Cashman would not say whether a pennant or World Series win this year would have changed the decision.

"It's a tough to put a hypothetical in there," he said.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.