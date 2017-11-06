Attorney for man accused of assaulting Rand Paul issues statement

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The man police say assaulted Senator Rand Paul has issued a statement via his legal representation.

Rene Boucher's attorney, Matthew J. Baker, issued the following statement:

“Senator Paul and Dr. Boucher have been next door neighbors for 17 years. They are also prominent members of the local medical community and worked together when they were both practicing physicians. The unfortunate occurrence of November 3rd has absolutely nothing to do with either's politics or political agendas. It was a very regrettable dispute between two neighbors over a matter that most people would regard as trivial. We sincerely hope that Senator Paul is doing well and that these two gentlemen can get back to being neighbors as quickly as possible. “

>>PREVIOUS STORY: Rand Paul suffered five broken ribs in alleged assault

Senator Paul suffered five broken ribs in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.