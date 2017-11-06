Garvey, Morris, John, Miller on 10-person Hall ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. (AP) - Former stars Steve Garvey, Jack Morris and Tommy John and longtime players' union chief Marvin Miller are among the 10 names on the ballot for a Hall of Fame election next month.
The candidates were announced Monday. Results will be released on Dec. 10 at the baseball winter meetings in Lake Buena Vista, Florida.
Don Mattingly, Dale Murphy, Dave Parker, Ted Simmons, Luis Tiant and Alan Trammell also are eligible on the Modern Baseball Era ballot, which recognizes those whose biggest contributions came from 1970-87.
A 16-person committee will vote, and it takes 75 percent - 12 votes - for election. The committee members will be announced later.
Garvey was a 10-time All-Star first baseman and Morris won 254 times, plus pitched a 10-inning shutout in Game 7 of the 1991 World Series for Minnesota. Tommy John won 288 games over 26 seasons, a career extended by the pioneering elbow surgery that bears his name.
Miller headed the players' union from 1966-82 and will be on the ballot for the seventh time. In 2008, four years before he died, he sent a letter to the Baseball Writers' Association of America saying he didn't want to be considered anymore.
Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.More >>
The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years oldMore >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years oldMore >>
President Donald Trump is on his way to Japan, and his Asia trip presents a crucial international test as he tries to reassure allies worried that his "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to ChinaMore >>
President Donald Trump is on his way to Japan, and his Asia trip presents a crucial international test as he tries to reassure allies worried that his "America First" agenda could cede power in the region to ChinaMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
President Donald Trump will embark on his most grueling and consequential trip abroad, a journey across Asia centered on exhorting allies and rivals alike to combat North Korea's nuclear threatMore >>
New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is "credible" and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrantMore >>
New York City police investigators believe a 2010 rape allegation made against movie mogul Harvey Weinstein is "credible" and they are gathering evidence to seek an arrest warrantMore >>
House GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous for many AmericansMore >>
House GOP revises tax bill, makes it less generous for many AmericansMore >>
New York City Marathon security will include extra officers, heavy weapons, bomb-sniffing bombs, rooftop snipersMore >>
New York City Marathon security will include extra officers, heavy weapons, bomb-sniffing bombs, rooftop snipersMore >>
Houston paying tribute to Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles DodgersMore >>
Houston paying tribute to Astros and their World Series triumph over the Los Angeles DodgersMore >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>
As Trump prepares for Asia trip, US considers returning North Korea to list of state sponsors of terrorismMore >>