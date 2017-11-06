Florida State suspends Greek life following alcohol death

By JOE REEDY
Associated Press
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) - Florida State University has indefinitely suspended its fraternities and sororities after the alcohol-related death of a freshman pledge and cocaine charges for a member of another fraternity.
University President John Thrasher made the announcement on Monday. Thrasher didn't say how long the suspensions will last.
Andrew Coffey, a pledge at Pi Kappa Phi, died Friday after he was found unresponsive following a party. The university suspended the fraternity following Coffey's death.
On Monday, 20-year-old Garrett John Marcy, a member of Phi Delta Theta, was charged with the sale and trafficking of cocaine.
Thrasher has also banned alcohol at all events of recognized student organizations during the suspension.
