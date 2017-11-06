Brown-Forman, Supplies Over Seas partner to send supplies to Puerto Rico

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The Brown-Forman Corporation and its Latino internal employee resource group are collecting and sending supplies to Puerto Rico.

Brown-Forman is partnering with Supplies over Seas to provide the relief to those in the wake of devastation caused by Hurricane Maria.

They'll be collecting supplies beginning Monday, and going through November 15 at 1500 Arlington Avenue.

The supplies will leave for Puerto Rico on November 20.

Other partners include Humana, Mercer, ford, Volunteers of America and Boricuas in Louisville.

For more information, they can be reached at 502-736-6360

