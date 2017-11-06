Padgett comments on the status of Brian Bowen

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - UofL interim head coach David Padgett says he has had limited contact with freshman Brian Bowen, since Bowen was suspended by the university.

"I've seen Brian several times," Padgett said. "He's allowed to come in the building and go to study hall and that kind of thing, say hello to him, but other than that, we haven't had much contact. Every time I've seen him his spirits have seemed fine, but we've kind of just let him do what he's supposed to do and we're doing what we're supposed to do, so we haven't had a whole lot of communication about anything else."

Padgett was also asked if he has any expectation that Bowen will play this season.

"I don't want to play the speculation game, he said. "I don't want to say, it would be purely speculation for me at this point to say anything one way or another and that wouldn't be fair to Brian and that wouldn't be fair to our program. My focus has been on our 14 players. If and when we get to that bridge, we'll cross it at that point, but right now our focus is on our 14 players."

Padgett and the #16 Cards host Division II #3 Bellarmine on Tuesday night in the KFC YUM! Center in their second exhibition game. They tip off the season on Sunday, November 12, hosting George Mason. That one tips off at 2 p.m.

