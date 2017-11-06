A.J. Green faces fine, no suspension from Bengals' implosion

By JOE KAY

AP Sports Writer

CINCINNATI (AP) - Receiver A.J. Green faces a fine but no suspension from his on-field fight with Jaguars cornerback Jalen Ramsey, the defining moment of the Bengals' biggest meltdown of the season.

Green grabbed Ramsey around the neck, threw him to the ground and punched him in the helmet late in the first half of a 23-7 loss in Jacksonville on Sunday. He and Ramsey - who started the altercation by pushing Green to the ground - were ejected from the game.

The NFL announced Monday that Tampa Bay's Mike Evans was suspended one game for leveling Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore from behind during a skirmish. Spokesman Michael Signora said nobody else was suspended.

The Bengals (3-5) play at Tennessee (5-3) on Sunday.

For more NFL coverage: www.pro32.ap.org and http://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.