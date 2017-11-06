UofL women's lacrosse coach removed from duties 'effective immediately'

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE) - The University of Louisville has removed Women's Lacrosse head coach Kellie Young, effective immediately.

The school issued a brief statement Monday on the matter.

"University of Louisville athletics announced on Monday that women’s lacrosse head coach Kellie Young has been removed from her duties, effective immediately.

“We wish Kellie the best moving forward,” said Interim Director of Athletics Vince Tyra. “We will forever be appreciative for the effort that she put forth to start the University of Louisville lacrosse program from scratch.”

Young has been the head coach of the University of Louisville lacrosse program since its first season in 2008. She compiled a 106-68 record in her 10 seasons as head coach."

>>CARDS CORNER: Louisville Sports Stories

Copyright 2017 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.