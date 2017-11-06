Veterans Day deals, freebies

Veterans Day 2017 is this Saturday.

Below is a list of deals and freebies area businesses are offering to the men and women who have served the U.S.

Newport Aquarium and Humana

Free admission from Nov. 4 to Nov. 12.

If you're an active or retired member of the military, a disabled veteran, military reservist, or anyone who has ever served in the Armed Forces, just show your Military I.D. at the Newport Aquarium ticket window to receive your free admission.

To receive discounts you can show a Military I.D. card, VA membership or healthcare card, a state verified veteran status logo on your driver’s license or state I.D., discharge papers or any other proof of military service.

Family members can receive a military discount of $3 off adult tickets and $2 off child tickets.

Great Clips

Free haircuts for all veterans at the 213 Calhoun Street location in Cincinnati. If they do not need a haircut, they can get a hard for a haircut in the future.

Panera

Free You Pick Two meals Friday, Nov. 10. Offer available at 22 Cincinnati/NKY area locations. (This includes a combination of any two half portions soup, salad, sandwiches, flat breads, or mac and cheese.

Red Lobster

Free appetizer or dessert to veterans, active-duty military and reservists with a valid military ID on Saturday.

Guests may choose from the following appetizers: sweet chili shrimp, mozzarella cheese sticks, parrot isle jumbo coconut shrimp, seafood-stuffed mushrooms, lobster and langostino pizza, and signature shrimp cocktail. The available desserts include: vanilla bean cheesecake, key lime pie, warm apple crostada, chocolate wave, and brownie overboard.

This story will be updated.

